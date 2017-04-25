April 25 Telenor Asa
* Telenor sverige subject of investigation by the european
commission
* Telenor says investigation on premises of telenor sverige
in stockholm regarding possible abuse of a collective dominant
market position and/or possible anti-competitive practices
between mobile network operators in sweden
* Telenor has strict internal rules and procedures on
compliance with laws and regulations. Telenor will co-
operate with the Authority in carrying out the investigation
so that it can be conducted in an efficient manner. Besides
this, Telenor has currently no further comments on this
issue.
