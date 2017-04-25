April 25 Telenor Asa

* Telenor sverige subject of investigation by the european commission

* Telenor says investigation on premises of telenor sverige in stockholm regarding possible abuse of a collective dominant market position and/or possible anti-competitive practices between mobile network operators in sweden

* Telenor has strict internal rules and procedures on compliance with laws and regulations. Telenor will co- operate with the Authority in carrying out the investigation so that it can be conducted in an efficient manner. Besides this, Telenor has currently no further comments on this issue.