April 7 Telenor Asa:
* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million
Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)
* Public offering at price of usd 3.75 per ads/share,
resulting in net proceeds to telenor of usd 259 million
* The offering is expected to close on or about 12 April
2017
* Today's transaction represents 4.0 per cent of VEON's
total outstanding common shares, leaving Telenor with
approximately 346.7 million VEON ADSs (19.7 per cent of VEON's
total outstanding common shares), including the VEON ADSs that
are underlying Telenor's USD 1 billion, 3-year exchangeable bond
due 2019
* Citigroup and Morgan Stanley have acted as joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering
* Following the transaction, VEON will no longer be treated
as an associated company in Telenor's financial reporting and
all of the previously recognised currency translation
differences, amounting to an accounting loss of NOK 7.5 billion,
including tax effects related to the hedging instruments, will
be reclassified to the income statement'
* The net proceeds of USD 259 million (around NOK 2.2
billion) will be included in Telenor's cash flow statement for
the second quarter 2017.
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)