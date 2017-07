BRIEF-Telenor's Digi cuts 2017 revenue guidance as Q2 drops

July 12 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* Telenor's digi q2 ebitda before items nok 1,408 million versus 1,541 million

* Telenor's digi q2 revenue nok 3,049 million versus 3,411 million

* Digi service revenue outlook 2017: low - mid single digit decline (previously "around 2016 level")

* Digi 2017 EBITDA margin: Seen around 2016 level (unchanged)

* Digi 2017 Capex: Seen at 11-13 pct of service revenues (unchanged)

* During Q2 the total number of subscriptions increased by 254,000 to 12.030 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)