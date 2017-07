July 13 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* dtac q2 ebitda before items nok 1,972 million versus 1,541 million (Reuters poll 1,628 mln)

* dtac q2 revenue nok 4,818 million versus 4,629 million (Reuters poll 4,780 mln)

* dtac outlook 2017 unchanged

* dtac during quarter number of subscriptions decreased by 705,000 to 23.605 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)