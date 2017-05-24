May 24 Telenor Asa

* Telenor's Thai subsidiary Dtac selected preferred partner on state enterprise TOT's 2300 mhz spectrum

* TOT holds 60 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz frequency band until 2025

* Dtac will build a network based on the spectrum & have right to utilize up to 60 pct of capacity in network, for fixed annual fee of thb 4.5 billion (approx. NOK 1.1 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)