BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Teleperformance SE:
* Q1 revenue EUR 1,066 million versus EUR 844 million ($918.4 million) year ago
* Confirms its FY like-for-like revenue growth objective of more than 6 percent
* Is very confident that it will achieve its full-year revenue and margin targets
* For 2017 confirms its FY target to achieve ebita margin before non-recurring items of at least 13 percent and expects to sustainably generate robust cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 27 Egyptian air raids over Libya have destroyed several camps that trained the militants who killed dozens of Christians in southern Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian military said on Saturday.