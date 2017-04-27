April 27 Teleperformance SE:

* Q1 revenue EUR ‍​1,066 million versus EUR 844 million ($918.4 million) year ago

* Confirms its FY like-for-like revenue growth objective of more than 6 percent

* Is very confident that it will achieve its full-year revenue and margin targets

* For 2017 confirms its FY target to achieve ebita margin before non-recurring items of at least 13 percent and expects to sustainably generate robust cash flow