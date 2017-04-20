BRIEF-Big Lots sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Telephone And Data Systems Inc
* Telephone and Data Systems - on April 13, FCC announced U.S. Cellular was winning bidder for 188 600 Mhz spectrum licenses for aggregate purchase price of $329 million
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc says at inception of auction process in June 2016, U.S. Cellular made an upfront payment to FCC of $143 million
* Telephone and Data Systems Inc says U.S. Cellular is required to pay remainder of purchase price of $186 million to FCC by May 11, 2017
* Telephone and Data Systems - U.S. Cellular currently expects to make such payment using cash on hand and/or borrowings under its revolving credit agreement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pFUcAR) Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 Investors shunned U.S. equities and high yield bonds in the latest week in favour of European stocks and investment grade corporate bonds, fund flow data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed on Friday.