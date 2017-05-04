BRIEF-Dassault Systemes buys majority stake in Outscale
June 20 Dassault Systemes: * Financial terms of deal not disclosed * Outscale is a fast-growing cloud technology company
May 4 TELESTE OYJ
* TELESTE INTERIM REPORT: OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED AS EXPECTED, ORDERS RECEIVED INCREASED
* Q1 ORDERS RECEIVED EUR 73.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 60.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* ESTIMATE THAT NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017 WILL REMAIN BELOW 2016 LEVEL
* SEES NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017 TO REMAIN BELOW 2016 LEVEL, DUE TO LOW ORDER BACKLOG IN BEGINNING OF FINANCIAL PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.