BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing
April 4 Teletech Holdings Inc:
* Teletech acquires leading health services company, Connextions Inc
* Teletech Holdings Inc - deal for $80 million
* Teletech Holdings Inc - expects acquisition to add approximately $115 million in revenue annually and to be EBITDA accretive in 2017
Teletech Holdings Inc - connextions will become a part of Teletech's customer management services (CMS) segment
Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing