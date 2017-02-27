BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 27 Teletech Holdings Inc:
* Teletech's board of directors approved an increase in the semi-annual cash dividend and share repurchase program authorization
* Sets half year cash dividend of $0.22 per share
* Teletech Holdings Inc says in addition, share repurchase program allowance was increased by an incremental $25 million
* Teletech Holdings Inc - there is no expiration date on share repurchase program
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange