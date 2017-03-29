March 29 Television Broadcasts Ltd

* FY revenue from continuing operations HK$4,210 million, down 5%

* FY profit attributable to equity holders from continuing and discontinued operations decreased from HK$1,331 million to HK$500 million

* Resolved to defer proposal for further dividend to next board meeting immediately following outcome of offer for the share buy-back

* Board is proposing to dispose of group's last remaining property asset in Taipei in 2017