BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 TELGAM SA
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 51,221 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 28,810 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 464,108 ZLOTYS VERSUS 416,279 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.