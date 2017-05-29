May 29 Norwegian Communications Authority:

* Says Telia Norge and Telenor win two blocks each in 900 MHz band auction

* Says Telia Norge will pay 394 million Norwegian crowns ($46.86 million) and Telenor will pay 396 million crowns for the frequencies

* Says minimum price per block was set at 140 million crowns, and there were three participants in total Source text for Eikon (in Norwegian): here Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4074 Norwegian crowns)