* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Telia Company Ab
* Telia company issues hybrid bonds of in total around sek 15 billion
* The proceeds will mainly be used to refinance senior debt
* A tender offer for buying back up to EUR 500 million has also been announced
* Says this transaction provides balance sheet flexibility to execute on our strategy
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes