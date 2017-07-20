BRIEF-Telia Q2 adjusted EBITDA just below forecast

2 Min Read
July 20 (Reuters) - Telia
* Q2 net sales in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and disposals, fell 0.4 percent
* In reported currency, net sales fell 6.3 percent to SEK 19,801 million (21,130)
* In reported currency, adjusted EBITDA, fell 4.6 percent to SEK 6,095 million
* Telia says operational free cash flow outlook for 2017 is improved from above sek 7.0 billion to above SEK 7.5 billion
* Says regarding divestment of remaining operations in Eurasia there are progress being made in process. We reiterate that our best estimate is that assets will be disposed during 2017
* Telia says we reiterate our EBITDA outlook for full year
* Reuters poll: Telia Q2 core EBITDA was seen at SEK 6.2 billion, revenues at SEK 19.7 billion
* Telia says we plan to reduce our total external and internal resources by roughly 850, around 3 percent of total resources
* Telia says have also initiated medium term structural initiatives that will drive further cost reductions supporting ebitda in 2018 and 2019
* Telia says this is expected to result in a reduction of targeted cost base of at least 3 percent 2018
* Telia says main risk on our EBITDA guidance is related to timing of connecting households to fiber and related revenues in Q4