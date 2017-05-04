BRIEF-Dassault Systemes buys majority stake in Outscale
June 20 Dassault Systemes: * Financial terms of deal not disclosed * Outscale is a fast-growing cloud technology company
May 4 Telia
* Result of placing of ordinary shares in Turkcell
* Says has agreed to sell an aggregate of 155 million ordinary shares in turkcell at a price of TRY11.45 per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of TRY1,775 million (equivalent to approximately SEK 4,426 million)
* Following the completion of the placing and the sale, Telia Company will own 31.0 percent of the issued share capital of Turkcell, that includes a 7.0 percent direct stake and a 24.0 percent indirect stake. After the placing, Telia Company will continue to be the largest shareholder in Turkcell in economic terms. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.