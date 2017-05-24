UPDATE 2-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it prepares for U.S. expansion.
May 24 TELIA LIETUVA AB:
* TELIA LIETUVA TO OPTIMIZE ITS FINANCIAL LIABILITIES WITH SYNDICATED LOAN
* SIGNED A SYNDICATED EUR 60 MILLION LOAN WITH 3 BANKS - AB SEB BANK (LITHUANIA), DANSKE BANK A/S (DENMARK) AND NORDEA BANK AB (SWEDEN)
* SAYS PROCEEDS FROM LOAN WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE LOAN EXTENDED A FEW YEARS AGO
* LITHUANIAN SEB BANK TOGETHER WITH SEB BANK IN SWEDEN HAS COORDINATED A SYNDICATED LOAN WITH EQUAL COMMITMENTS OF EUR 20 MILLION PROVIDED BY THE 3 BANKS
* SAYS TENOR OF LOAN IS 5 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.