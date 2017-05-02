BRIEF-U.S. court fines UPS $247 mln over illegal cigarette shipments
* U.S. Judge orders UPS to pay nearly $247 million in damages in New York lawsuit over illegal shipments of cigarettes – Court ruling
May 2 Teligent Inc:
* Teligent Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $100 million
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $19.9 million
* Teligent Inc- adjusted income per fully diluted share for first quarters of 2017 $0.07
* Teligent Inc - company anticipates gross margin of 50% to 54% for year ending December 31, 2017
* Teligent Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $20.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $93.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Judge orders UPS to pay nearly $247 million in damages in New York lawsuit over illegal shipments of cigarettes – Court ruling
LONDON, May 26 British emergency services are prepared for possible attacks on public events over an upcoming holiday weekend but have no information on specific threats after Monday's bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22, a government minister said.