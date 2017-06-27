UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 Telit Communications Plc:
* Italian tax authorities' appeal against annulling three vat assessments for Telit communications spa has been rejected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.