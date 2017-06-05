BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 5 Telkom SA SOC Ltd:
* Annual dividend increased 56.3 percent to 422.0 cents per share
* FY operating revenue up 9.8 pct
* FY active subscriber base grew by 47.7 percent to about 4 million with a blended average revenue per user stable at 89 rand
* FY HEPS up 12.4 pct at 731.4 cents per share
* Cash at end of year down 40.2 pct at 1,519 million rand
* Amended dividend policy to annual dividend of 60 percent of headline earnings with interim dividend of 40 percent of interim headline earnings
* FY capital expenditure up 43.3 pct at 8,654 million rand
* FY net revenue up 7.9 pct to 31.9 billion rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22