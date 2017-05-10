BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10Tellgen Corp :
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2016 21124006.0), for reaction vessel of ML-AT plusSampler, patent valid for 10 years
* Says co received a patent license (ZL 2016 21124020.0), for reaction vessel of load plate, patent valid for 10 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WJwLO3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION