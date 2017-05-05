May 5 Telstra Corporation Ltd

* Telstra welcomes ACCC draft decision on mobile roaming-tls.ax

* "if this decision is confirmed we will immediately move to expand our 4g coverage to reach 99% of population by later this year"

* about 600 base stations will be upgraded from 3g to 4g giving australian population access to a world leading 4g network

* "expect to see up to $1 billion of investment flow to small towns and regional centres across country over next five years"