April 3 Telstra Corporation Ltd :

* Eur 15 billion debt issuance program

* May offer from time to time bonds, notes and other debt instruments under debt issuance program

* Offering circular supersedes offering circular dated 16 march 2016 and any previous prospectuses, offering circulars or supplements to it

* Application has been made for listing and quotation of any notes on singapore exchange securities trading limited

* Application may also be made for notes issued under program to be listed on australian securities exchange