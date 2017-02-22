Feb 23 Telstra Corporation Ltd :

* Telstra sells remaining stake in Autohome

* Telstra has sold its remaining 6.5 per cent interest in chinese online business Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group

* Telstra's nominee director to autohome board has resigned

* Deal for us$217 million (A$282 million based on current exchange rates)

* Sale price of US$29.30 per share