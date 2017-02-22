BRIEF-United Pacific Industries announces deal regarding acquisition of entire issued share capital of Wealth Long Ltd
* Announces transaction in relation to acquisition of entire issued share capital of wealth long limited
Feb 23 Telstra Corporation Ltd :
* Telstra sells remaining stake in Autohome
* Telstra has sold its remaining 6.5 per cent interest in chinese online business Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group
* Telstra's nominee director to autohome board has resigned
* Deal for us$217 million (A$282 million based on current exchange rates)
* Sale price of US$29.30 per share
* Q1 NET LOSS 281,019 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 79,890 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO