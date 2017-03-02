MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 1 Telus Corp:
* Telus announces pricing of us and canadian debt offerings
* Announced an offering of US$500 million of senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity
* US notes were priced at US$99.895 per US$100 principal amount for an effective yield of 3.712 per cent per annum
* Also announced offering of C$325 million of senior unsecured series cw notes with a 31-year maturity
* Canadian notes were priced at C$99.065 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 4.758 per cent per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday