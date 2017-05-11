May 11 Telus Corp

* Telus reports strong results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.73

* Q1 revenue c$3.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$3.22 billion

* Qtrly telus wireless blended arpu was higher by 3.9 per cent to $65.53

* Telus corp - qtrly adjusted basic eps $0.74

* Qtrly telus wireless blended monthly churn declined by eight basis points to 1.18 per cent

* Telus corp qtrly wireline high-speed internet net additions of 24,000 were up 12,000 from same quarter a year ago

* Telus corp qtrly wireline total tv net additions of 7,000 were lower by 4,000 over same quarter a year ago

* Qtrly . Telus wireless monthly postpaid subscriber churn of 0.93 per cent declined by four basis points year-over-year

* Telus corp - board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4925 canadian per share

* Telus corp - q2 dividend represents a 7.1 per cent increase from $0.46 quarterly dividend paid on july 4, 2016

* Telus corp - in 2017, total restructuring and others costs are expected to be approximately $125 million

* Sees 2017 basic earnings per share $ 2.49 to $2.66

* Telus corp - sees fy revenues $13.180 billion to $13.310 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$2.71, revenue view c$13.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Telus corp - sees fy capital expenditures approximately $3.0 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.71, revenue view c$3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S