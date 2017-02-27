BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank approve issue of equity shares worth 11 bln rupees to Indian govt
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 11 billion rupees to Indian government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Amyris Inc
* Temasek holdings (private) ltd reports 22.1 percent stake in amyris inc as of feb 23 - sec filing
* Temasek holdings (private) ltd had reported a stake of 23.2 percent in amyris inc as of jan 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 11 billion rupees to Indian government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 gross profit 66 million dinars versus 67.7 million dinars year ago