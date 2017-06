June 21 Temple & Webster Group Ltd

* FY17 revenue forecast to be $63.5m ‐ $64.5m, up about 4% YOY on a pro forma basis

* FY17 EBITDA forecast to be a loss of $6.8m ‐ $7.3m, an improvement of over 50% YOY

* Q4 FY17 forecast EBTIDA loss of $0.3m‐$0.6m