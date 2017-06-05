June 5 Tempur Sealy International Inc:

* Tempur sealy provides business update

* ‍North American orders negatively impacted in April, and to a lesser extent in may by liquidation of co's branded inventory by mattress firm​

* ‍tempur Sealy North America orders in May 2017 increased approximately 15% compared to May 2016 excluding mattress firm​

* First two months of Q2, in North America, orders for all brands increased approximately 7% compared to 2016 excluding mattress firm​