BRIEF-CM Enel-Med signs LOI to buy stake in three medical units
* SIGNS LOI ON BUYING STAKES IN THREE MEDICAL UNITS OPERATING IN WARSAW FOR UP TO 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Tempus Holdings Ltd:
* Entered into subscription agreements with three investors for issue of three convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of HK$160 million
* Estimated net proceeds will amount to approximately HK$159.8 million
* Principal amount of each convertible note may be converted into new shares at option of noteholder at conversion price of HK$2.30 per share initially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIGNS LOI ON BUYING STAKES IN THREE MEDICAL UNITS OPERATING IN WARSAW FOR UP TO 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 23 A European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel recommended on Friday approving Novartis's Kisqali drug, bolstering the Swiss drugmaker's bid to challenge rival Pfizer's Ibrance against tough-to-treat breast cancer.