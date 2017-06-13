June 13 Ten Network Holdings Ltd:
* TEN received correspondence from financial advisers to
Illyria Pty Limited and Birketu Pty Limited
* Board considering position of co in light of position
being taken by Illyria and Birketu and range of restructuring
and refinancing initiatives it has underway
* Correspondence confirms that those guarantors do not
intend to extend or increase their support for co's credit
facilities beyond term of current facility
* Pending determinations over coming days, Ten considers
that its shares will not be able to trade on an informed basis
and accordingly requests trading halt
* Expects that an announcement outlining board's
determination will end trading halt
