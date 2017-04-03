April 3 Tenaga Nasional Bhd

* TNB Repair and Maintenance venturing into power plant operations & maintenance in India

* TNB Remaco and GEL will jointly set up a refurbishment & maintenance facility in India

* Unit venturing into power plant operations in India through a collaboration with TNB's 30 percent-owned GMR Energy