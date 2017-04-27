BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 26 Tenaris Sa
* Tenaris announces 2017 first quarter results
* Qtrly net sales $1.15 billion versus $1.20 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17
* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.35
* Estimate that global demand for octg products in 2017 will increase in range of 35-40% with respect to 2016
* Our sales and ebitda in q2 should be in line with those of this q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.