April 26 Tenaris Sa

* Tenaris announces 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly net sales $1.15 billion versus $1.20 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.17

* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.35

* Estimate that global demand for octg products in 2017 will increase in range of 35-40% with respect to 2016

* Estimate that global demand for octg products in 2017 will increase in range of 35-40% with respect to 2016

* Our sales and ebitda in q2 should be in line with those of this q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: