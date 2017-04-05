Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Tenax Therapeutics Inc
* Tenax Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives and business update
* Tenax Therapeutics - Ladenburg Thalmann engaged to assist in process
* Tenax Therapeutics - John Kelley resigns as CEO; Michael Jebsen, president and CFO, appointed as interim CEO
* Tenax Therapeutics - company continues to evaluate results of LEVO-CTS clinical trial
* Tenax - strategic review process includes merger, business combination, strategic investment into co, purchase, license or other acquisition of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)