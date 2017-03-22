March 22 Tencent Holdings Ltd

* qtrly net profit rmb 10,529 million versus rmb 7,164 million a year ago

* Final dividend of hkd0.61 per share

* q4 revenues rmb 43,864 million versus rmb 30,441 million

* q4 revenues from online advertising business rmb 8,288 million versus rmb 5,733 million

* As at Dec 31 2016, combined mau of weixin and wechat is 889.3 million versus 697 million a year ago

* during year ended 31 Dec 2016, group made impairment provision of rmb2,117 million against carrying amounts of a number of associates