BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 17 Tencent Holdings Ltd
* qtrly net profit rmb 14,476 million versus rmb 9,183 million a year ago
* as at March 31, combined MAU for Weixin and Wechat was 937.8 million versus 762.4 million a year ago
* q1 revenues rmb 49,552 million versus rmb 31,995 million
* qtrly revenue from online advertising rmb 6,888 million versus rmb 4,701 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.