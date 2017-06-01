June 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp-

* announced an amendment to the effective dates of its multi-year, national agreement with humana inc. Announced on may 1, 2017.‍​

* effective , June 1, all Humana's members covered under commercial, medicare, medicaid health plans, will be in-network with tenet providers

* those who purchased Humana's insurance coverage on healthcare insurance marketplace, will also be in-network with tenet providers