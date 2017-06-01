BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp-
* announced an amendment to the effective dates of its multi-year, national agreement with humana inc. Announced on may 1, 2017.
* effective , June 1, all Humana's members covered under commercial, medicare, medicaid health plans, will be in-network with tenet providers
* those who purchased Humana's insurance coverage on healthcare insurance marketplace, will also be in-network with tenet providers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.