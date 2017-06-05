June 5 Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* Tenet announces private offering of senior secured and unsecured notes to refinance $3.541 billion in outstanding notes

* Tenet healthcare - ‍offering will include $830 million aggregate principal amount of newly issued senior secured first lien notes due 2024 issued by Tenet​

* Tenet healthcare -to refinance $3.541 billion of its currently outstanding notes by offering to sell $3.780 billion of newly issued notes through private placement

* Tenet healthcare-‍offering will also include $1.410 billion of newly issued senior secured second lien notes due 2025 issued by THC escrow Corp​

* Tenet healthcare -offering to include $500 million in aggregate principal amount of newly issued senior unsecured notes due 2025 issued by THC escrow Corp

* Tenet healthcare - offering will include $1.040 billion amount of newly issued senior secured first lien notes due 2024 issued by THC escrow corporation iii

* Tenet healthcare Corp - upon completion of redemptions of notes, THC escrow Corp notes will become obligations of tenet