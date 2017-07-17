FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare says co redeemed $900 mln aggregate principal amount of outstanding floating rate senior secured notes due 2020
July 17, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare says co redeemed $900 mln aggregate principal amount of outstanding floating rate senior secured notes due 2020

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet Healthcare - On July 14, co redeemed $900 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding floating rate senior secured notes due 2020

* Tenet Healthcare Corp - On July 14, co redeemed $1.041 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2018- SEC Filing

* On July 14, co redeemed $1.100 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5% senior notes due 2019 Source text: [bit.ly/2tkefqM] Further company coverage:

