June 5 Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* Tenet announces pricing of its private offering of senior secured and unsecured notes to refinance $3.541 billion in outstanding notes

* Offering includes $1.040 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured first lien notes due 2024

* Tenet Healthcare - offering includes $1.410 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2025, interest at rate of 4.625 pct

* Tenet Healthcare- offering includes $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025, bearing interest of 7 pct per annum

* Offering includes $830 million senior secured first lien notes due 2024, bearing interest rate of 4.625 pct per annum, issued by co