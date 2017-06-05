UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 5 Tenet Healthcare Corp:
* Tenet announces pricing of its private offering of senior secured and unsecured notes to refinance $3.541 billion in outstanding notes
* Offering includes $1.040 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured first lien notes due 2024
* Tenet Healthcare - offering includes $1.410 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2025, interest at rate of 4.625 pct
* Tenet Healthcare- offering includes $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025, bearing interest of 7 pct per annum
* Offering includes $830 million senior secured first lien notes due 2024, bearing interest rate of 4.625 pct per annum, issued by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Israeli drones, CEOs meet, more sourcing)
June 23 Hangcha Group Co Ltd * Says it plans to set up unit in the U.S. Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2tAADsH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)