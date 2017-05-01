BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp
* Tenet reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.52 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.27 from continuing operations
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Tenet healthcare corp - tenet's same-hospital exchange admissions were 5,168 in q1 of 2017, down 1.8 percent from q1 of 2016
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 to $1.30 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.93 from continuing operations
* Tenet healthcare corp - same-hospital exchange outpatient visits were 51,008 in q1 of 2017, up 13.9 percent from q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net operating revenues $4,813 million versus $5,044 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $4.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $4.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $19.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 revenue of $19.7 billion to $20.1 billion
* Sees a loss per share from continuing operations ranging from a loss of $0.30 to a loss of $0.25 for Q2
* Sees an adjusted loss per share from continuing operations ranging from a loss of $0.20 to a loss of $0.10 in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
