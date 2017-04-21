April 21 Tenmaya Store Co Ltd:

* Says Tenmaya Co Ltd will purchase 984,400 shares of Tenmaya Store, effective Sep. 1

* Says Tenmaya will become the third major shareholder of the company, with 12.8 percent voting rights, up from 4.2 percent

