* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Tennant Co
* Tennant Company announces offering of its senior notes due 2025
* Tennant Co says intends to offer $300 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025
* Tennant - intends to use net proceeds of offering of senior notes to refinance term loan borrowed by co as part of financing for deal of IP cleaning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01