May 2 Tenneco Inc

* Says amended and renewed its north american trade accounts receivable securitization program

* Says extended term of both facilities to april 30, 2019

* Says amount of financing provided by first priority facility will be increased to $155 million

* Tenneco says financing provided by second priority facility, which is subordinated to first priority facility, will be decreased to $25 million-sec filing