BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Tenneco Inc-
* Tenneco reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 5 percent
* Tenneco inc- in q2, tenneco expects year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 5% on a constant currency basis
* Tenneco inc- reaffirms its full-year revenue growth outlook announced in january
* Tenneco inc- on a constant currency basis, company expects year-over-year revenue growth of 5% for full year 2017
* Tenneco inc- also expects annual margin improvement in 2017
* Qtrly total revenue in q1 was $2.292 billion, up 7% year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.46, revenue view $8.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $2.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.