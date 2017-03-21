March 22 Nikkei:

* Tepco to link up with intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei

* Tepco also aims to combine its fossil fuel power business with that of regional peer Chubu Electric Power in fiscal 2019-Nikkei

* Tepco Power Grid to sign a MOU with an Intel cybersecurity company, NTT Data, Toshiba and others as early as this month- Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2nkaDRo)