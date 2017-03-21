BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 22 Nikkei:
* Tepco to link up with intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei
* Tepco also aims to combine its fossil fuel power business with that of regional peer Chubu Electric Power in fiscal 2019-Nikkei
* Tepco Power Grid to sign a MOU with an Intel cybersecurity company, NTT Data, Toshiba and others as early as this month- Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2nkaDRo) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.