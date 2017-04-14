April 14 Tera Probe Inc

* Says it will sell partial semiconductor testing service business(target customer: Micron Memory Japan, Inc. ) to Micron Japan Ltd. for about $35 million on May 1, 2018

*Says semi-conductor testing service contract which the company signed with Micron Memory Japan, Inc. and Micron Technology,Inc. will end on April 30, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/r1u9ur

