BRIEF-Teradata Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

July 27 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp
* Teradata reports 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $513 million versus i/b/e/s view $520.3 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.22 to $1.27
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share about $0.26 to $0.31
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.095 billion to $2.14 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teradata corp - teradata intends to repurchase up to $300 million of its shares in second half of year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
