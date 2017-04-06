April 6 Teradata Corp:
* Court approved terms of a settlement agreement with Herman
Wimmer
* Pursuant to settlement terms, Wimmer received for 12-month
period from April 1, 2016 - March 31, 2017 base salary of EUR
486,510.00
* Pursuant to settlement, Wimmer received for 12-month
period from April 1, 2016-March 31, 2017 prorated bonus EUR
545,864.00 + EUR 133,790.25
* Pursuant to settlement terms, Wimmer received severance
payment in amount of $3.1 million gross - SEC filing
Source text:(bit.ly/2oIPyBt)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)