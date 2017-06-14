BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 14 Terago Inc:
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
* Terago Inc - parties to credit agreement agreed, among other things, to extend maturity date from June 30, 2018 to June 14, 2021
* Terago Inc - total credit facilities will decrease from an aggregate amount of $85.0 million to $75.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million